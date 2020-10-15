IMD issues red alert for Ratnagiri, orange alert for Konkan, Mumbai and nearby areas

Mumbai [Maharshtra], October 15 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a red alert for Ratnagiri and an orange alert for Konkan, Mumbai and other areas nearby.

Talking to ANI, Deputy Director-General Mumbai MET, KS Hosalikar, said that as far as rainfall is concerned, for the next 24 hours Konkan will be very active with heavy rainfall in some places. Extreme rainfall is also expected in some areas including Ratnagiri. Thunderstorm warning has been issued in all western coast.



"Yesterday also Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur received very heavy rainfall. More than 100mm rainfall was common yesterday and Mumbai also received more than 100mm rainfall in the last 24 hours rather, it came in the last 8 hours. At night, we are expecting the same sort of rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar areas, and even thunderstorms are expected on the coast. Pune and Satara also expected to receive good rainfall in the coming 24 hours," Hosalikar added.

Hosalikar also told ANI that in Ratnagiri in Konkan, and in the Raigad area red alerts have been issued. In the rest of the Konkan, they have issued an orange alert. In Mumbai and surrounding areas too, orange alert has been issued for 24 hours as the intensity of rainfall is expected to reduce by tomorrow.

The IMD has also issued a warning to ports and fishermen as the sea is expected to be rough in the next two to three days. (ANI)

