IMD issues red alert for Wayanad, Kozhikode in Kerala

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], August 6 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a red alert (extremely heavy rainfall) warning for Kerala's Wayanad and Kozhikode districts after continuous downpours disrupted normal life on Wednesday.

"Isolated extremely heavy falls is likely over Kerala and Mahe from August 5-9," the IMD tweeted on Wednesday.



Extremely strong winds caused aluminium sheet roofing of houses in Manathavady to be blown off the structure. (ANI)

