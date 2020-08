IMD issues red alert in Karnataka districts

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 5 (ANI): A red alert has been issued in several districts in Karnataka due to heavy rainfall in the state since last two-three days, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

"Red alert has been announced in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Chickamagalur, Shivamogga, Kodagu and Hassan, due to heavy rainfall in the region from last two-three days," CS Patil, Director, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bengaluru said. (ANI)