IMD issues red alerts for 8 districts in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 20 (ANI): Heavy rains lashed various parts of Kerala, after India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a red alert for eight districts of the state--Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

Meanwhile, orange alerts have been issued for five districts-- Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam districts. Thiruvananthapuram is also likely to receive good rainfall and has been placed under yellow alert.



"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Kerala, Karnataka and Konkan & Goa during 19 to 22 September," said a release issued by IMD.

In those districts where a red and orange alert has been sounded, a team of National Disaster Response Force personnel has been deployed.

As the catchment areas of dams are receiving heavy rainfall, water levels of many dams in the state have increased including that of Mullaperiyar and Idukki dam. The gates of various dams are also being opened considering the increase in water level. (ANI)

