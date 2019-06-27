IMD issues thunderstorm warning for Rajasthan, MP

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places very likely over West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

Besides, the weather forecasting agency has given thunderstorm and lightning warning for Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim added IMD in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin. "Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan, Goa, Assam and Meghalaya and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kerala, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura."

Rough sea conditions are likely to prevail over southwest and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea. The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas. (ANI)

