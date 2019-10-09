IMD issues thunderstorm warning in Telangana, Andhra

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of thunderstorm accompanied by lightning in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

"Moderated rains are very likely to occur over Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema following an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and its neighbourhood extending up to 3.6 km above mean sea level," Raja Rao, Hyderabad IMD Meteorologist, told ANI.

Under the influence of cyclonic circulation, thunderstorm accompanied by lightning to occur in Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The Meteorologist stated that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning very likely at these places. (ANI)

