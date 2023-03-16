IMD issues warning of thunderstorm & lightning in next 3-4 hours for Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): The IMD's Mumbai Regional Meteorological Center, has predicted thunderstorms and lighting for the next few hours, on Thursday.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Raigad, Pune, Ahmednagar, Satara, Solapur, Nanded, Dhule during next 3-4 hours" said IMD statement.

According to the statement, the IMD has advised people to take precautions during this time.

The IMD in Nagpur has also issued a yellow alert for the next three days and an orange alert for the next 24 hours in a few parts of the state.

'There is a possibility of rain accompanied with storms, wind and lightning in some districts of Vidarbha," an IMD official said.



"Hailstorm is likely to occur in Gadchiroli, Gondia, Yavatmal and Nagpur. An orange alert has been issued for the next 24 hours and a yellow alert has been issued for the next three days," the official informed.

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Hyderabad on Thursday bringing much-needed respite amid the summer heat lowering temperatures a few notches below normal at a few places. Vikarabad district, Marpally village and parts of Zaheerabad in Telangana received rains accompanied by gusty winds and hailstorms on Thursday.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert in the entire region of Telangana, in view of the hailstorm in one or two places in the state along with the possibility of gusty winds for the next two days.

"Light to moderate rains are likely expected at a few places in Telangana on Thursday and Friday and at many places," an IMD official said.

According to Nagaratna, Director at Meteorological centre, Hyderabad a trough is formed at an altitude of 0.9 km above sea level from Bangladesh and its surrounding area through West Bengal and Odisha to north coastal Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

