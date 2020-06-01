IMD issues yellow alert for 9 districts in Kerala today

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 1 (ANI): With the onset of monsoon expected in Kerala, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for nine districts of the state on Monday.

A yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, and Kannur districts on June 1.

"Heavy rainfall is predicted and isolated areas are expected to receive 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm rain in 24 hours. The yellow alert is meant to warn the public and concerned officials to the situation," said the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

KSDMA also issued a warning to those who live in areas prone to floods, landslides, and riverbanks, saying that they should take special precautions in case of strong winds and rain. Those living in coastal areas should also take adequate precautions, it said.

IMD has issued Yellow alert for Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kasaragod on June 2. IMD has placed Kannur and Kasaragod under yellow alert on June 3. (ANI)

