IMD issues 'Yellow' alert for Thiruvananthapuram after rainfall

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Rainfall accompanied with strong winds battered Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district on Wednesday.

After taking the stock of the prevailing weather condition, a 'yellow' alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in the district for October 30.

A few days ago, the weather forecast agency had issued in Ernakulam, Alapuzha and Idukki districts for October 30, and in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts for October 31.

Apart from isolated places over Thiruvananthapuram, some areas over Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are also likely to receive heavy rainfall today. (ANI)

