IMD issues yellow, orange alert for various districts of Kerala

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2021 15:50 IST


Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 14 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a yellow and orange alert for various districts in Kerala over the status of rainfall in the state.

"Orange alert has been issued in Idukki, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts for Monday, while yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alapuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad districts," the IMD said.
According to IMD, an orange alert has been issued for Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasargod districts for June 15 and 16.
"A yellow alert issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Alapuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad districts for June 15 and Pathanamthitta, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad district for June 16," IMD added. (ANI)

