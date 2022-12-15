IMD predicts depression over East-central, adjoining Southeast Arabain Sea

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a depression over East-central and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea which is likely to intensify further into a deep depression by Thursday morning.

"Depression over East-central and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea lay centred at 2330 hrs IST of yesterday, the 14th December 2022 near latitude 13.80N and longitude 68.70E about 530 km northwest of Aminidivi (Lakshadweep), about 580 km west-southwest of Panjim (Goa)," Tweeted India Meteorological Department.

Meanwhile, the fishermen have been advised not to venture into Lakshadweep Area till today morning.



"Fishermen are advised not to venture into Lakshadweep Area till Thursday morning; Southeast Arabian Sea till Thursday evening; East-central Arabian Sea till December 17 morning; Westcentral Arabian Sea from Thursday morning to December 18 December; Southwest Arabian Sea from Thursday morning to December 17," read an official bulletin from IMD.

According to the IMD, the Low-Pressure Area over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining areas of the south Andaman Sea and Southeast Bay of Bengal moved northwest-wards and now lies over the South-east Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of the East Equatorial Indian Ocean and South Andaman Sea.

"The Low-Pressure Area over Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining areas of south Andaman Sea and Southeast Bay of Bengal moved northwest-wards and now lies over South-east Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of East Equatorial Indian Ocean and South Andaman Sea. It is likely to move gradually westwards and become a well-marked low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean by 15th Dec. Thereafter, it would continue to move westward and maintain its intensity over the sea till the morning of 17th December 2022," as per an official bulletin from IMD. (ANI)

