IMD predicts dry weather in most parts of the country in next 2 days

New Delhi [India], Jan 31 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted dry weather in most parts of the country in the next two days.

Except for the northeastern and eastern parts of India, where scattered to fairly widespread rainfall or thundershower accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places during the next two days, dry weather will be witnessed in most parts of the country as per the IMD.

According to the weather body, dense fog was observed at 0530 hours IST today in isolated places over Punjab and Chandigarh and north interior Karnataka. "Dense fog at isolated places very likely over plains of northwest India and east India during the next two days," IMD said in its All India Weather Forecast Bulletin. (ANI)

