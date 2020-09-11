IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall over Coastal Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 11 (ANI): Extremely heavy rainfall has been predicted at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka for today, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has also been predicted at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka for today and tomorrow.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka on Friday and Saturday. Extremely heavy rainfall has also been predicted at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka today," said IMD.

IMD further said that heavy rainfall is very likely over isolated places at Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Northeast India (mainly Assam and Meghalaya) during the next 3-4 days.

IMD also predicted "Rainfall distribution and intensity very likely to increase over Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Maharashtra and Gujarat State from 12th September onwards. Isolated heavy falls also very likely over these regions during next 3-4 days.'

Earlier on Thursday, IMD had predicted that the rainfall distribution and intensity will very likely increase over several states from September 12 onwards.

"Rainfall distribution and intensity very likely to increase over Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Gujarat State from September 12 onwards. Isolated heavy falls also very likely over these regions during the same period," stated IMD. (ANI)

