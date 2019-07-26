Earlier, rainfall in Mumbai inundated several areas across the city including Sion, Matunga, Mahim, Andheri, Malad and Dahisar causing huge traffic snarls at major junctions.
IMD predicts heavy rain in Maharashtra for next 3 days

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 17:06 IST

Mumbai [Maharashtra], July 26 (ANI): Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that isolated areas in Maharashtra are likely to witness heavy downpour in coming days.
"Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at a few places in the districts of Raigad. Heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in districts of Thane, Palghar and Mumbai in the next three days," said the IMD.
The IMD, in its daily forecast, said that the southwest monsoon would remain active over central and adjoining south peninsular India in the coming days.
"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely over Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, ghat areas of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Konkan, Gujarat, and Rajasthan during next three days," stated the IMD.
Updated: Jul 26, 2019 17:43 IST

17 Opposition MPs express concern over passing Bills without...

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): As many as 17 opposition members have written to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu raising serious concerns over how the Central government is "hurriedly" passing legislation without any scrutiny by the Standing or Select Committees of Parliament.

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 17:40 IST

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi clarifies his '15 minutes'...

Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], July 26 (ANI): After Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) lodged a police complaint against him for allegedly instigating Hindus and Muslims in a recent speech here, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Friday claimed he did

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 17:38 IST

Yeddyurappa visits BJP office before taking oath

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 26 (ANI): Shortly before taking oath as chief minister of Karnataka, senior.BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa on Friday addressed his party workers at the state BJP headquarters and thanked the party workers for their continued support.

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 17:24 IST

U'khand: Heavy rain washes away 8 houses in Haldwani

Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], July 26 (ANI): At least eight houses were washed away in waterlogging and heavy flow of water triggered by heavy rains in Haldwani of Uttarakhand that also caused huge loss of property in the area.

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 17:21 IST

Put on hold orders given by Kumaraswamy : Karnataka Chief...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 26 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Secretary T.M. Vijaybhaskar has ordered all departmental Secretaries to put on hold the orders given by caretaker Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy in July.

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 17:19 IST

BJP may win Tral if there's boycott in J-K Assembly polls: Omar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 26 (ANI): National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on has said there is a danger in boycotting Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir as it could lead to a BJP MLA winning from Tral, the place from where slain terrorists Zakir Musa and Burhan Wani haile

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 17:16 IST

Digital Payments is to ensure more people benefit from...

New Delhi (India), July 26 (ANI): Launch of Digital India and Digital Payments will ensure more people can benefit from technology, especially in rural areas, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur said.

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 17:11 IST

Odisha CM announces Rs 5 lakh each for kin of Talcher coal mine...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 26 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of the kin of the two persons who were killed in the Talcher coal mine accident.

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 17:09 IST

LS passes bill to amend the Companies Act 2013

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI) The Lok Sabha on Friday passed a bill to amend the Companies Act 2013 with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying that nearly four lakh inactive companies have been de-registered by the government.

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 17:02 IST

Speaker assures decision on Azam Khan after MPs seek exemplary action

New Delhi (India), July 26 (ANI) Cutting across party lines, members in the Lok Sabha on Friday condemned the sexist remarks made by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan against a woman BJP member with several from the BJP demanding "exemplary" action against him as Speaker Om Birla on Friday assured the

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 16:47 IST

Rajnath on 3-day visit to Mozambique from July 28 to sign...

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a three-day visit to Mozambique from July 28 to sign three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) related to defence cooperation with the Africa

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 16:03 IST

Vir Chakra awardee Satpal Singh promoted to ASI by Punjab govt

Patiala (Punjab) [India], July 26 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday promoted Kargil war hero Satpal Singh, who had been working as a traffic constable, to Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI).

