IMD predicts heavy rain in parts of Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that Raigad, Thane, Palghar and some parts of Ratnagiri in Maharashtra will witness heavy rainfall at isolated places during the weekend.

The heavy rainfall has already caused the closure of the Bhushi dam at Lonavala. Earlier during the day, rains lashed Mumbai, leading to traffic snarls and water-logging at several major junctions.

Vehicles were seen wading through the waterlogged streets of Sion, Chembur, Gandhi Market at snail's pace due to heavy traffic jam.

Air traffic was also disrupted for a couple of hours in Mumbai, as seven flights were cancelled and around eight to nine were diverted. Around 8:15 am, Mumbai International Airport PRO had announced that flight operations returned to normal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai will continue to receive heavy rains till July 29 with the minimum and maximum temperatures hovering around 24 degree Celsius and 30 degree Celsius, respectively. (ANI)

