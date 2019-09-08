Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 8 (ANI): India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in many districts of Maharashtra.
The forecasting agency said "heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur today at few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in districts of Palghar."
It has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Raigad, Thane, and Mumbai. (ANI)
IMD predicts heavy rainfall at isolated places in Maharashtra
ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 19:19 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 8 (ANI): India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in many districts of Maharashtra.