IMD predicts heavy rainfall for Odisha for next five days

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 5 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in Odisha for the next five days. Heavy rains are likely to lash the state of Odisha and accordingly, an alert was issued for 17 districts.

Speaking to ANI, Umashankar Das said that Odisha's Ganjam district has recorded the highest 130.4 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours, followed by Kendrapara 93.4 mm and Sundargarh 78 mm.





"IMD has issued an orange warning for South Odisha in four districts, which are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kalahandi, Kandhmal, Ganjam and Boudh districts in the next 24 hours. Along with it, yellow alert is issued for 13 districts like Raigarh, Puri, Khurda, Nabrangpur, Nuapada, Koraput, Balangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Ganjam in the state," Das said.

Further, the weatherman said that the districts which are issued orange warnings are likely to receive rainfall amounts around 12-20cm, and above 13 districts issued with yellow alerts are likely to receive rainfall amounts around 7-10cm in the next 24 hours. (ANI)

