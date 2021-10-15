IMD predicts heavy rainfall for Odisha till October 19

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India] October 15 (ANI): With the formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, the regional meteorological centre in Bhubaneswar issued a heavy rainfall alert for several places in Odisha from October 15 to 19.



H R Biswas, Director of IMD, Bhubaneswar on Friday said that Odisha is likely to experience heavy rainfall at few places with lightning accompanied with thunderstorms, and light to moderate rainfall at several places in the state, due to low-pressure formation over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. (ANI)

