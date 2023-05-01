IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR, adjoining areas from today

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas.

True to the forecast for wet weather, several areas of the national experienced rainfall as the day wore on.

In a tweet IMD said due to the impact of the wet weather, waterlogging is expected in low-lying areas of the national capital.



"There may be minor damage to the plantation, horticulture and standing crops due to the impact of the heavy rainfall," the IMD said in an advisory.

"Tamil Nadu, Kerala, South Interior Karnataka in South Peninsular India, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Western Himalayan Region and Madhya Pradesh in Northwest and Central India during 01st-03rd May and significant reduction thereafter from 4th May," the IMD tweeted on Sunday late night.

"The thunderstorm activity over most parts of the country is likely to continue till 3rd May and reduce significantly thereafter from 4th May. Widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/hailstorm activity and isolated heavy rainfall likely over," the agency tweeted earlier. (ANI)

