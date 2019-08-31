IMD predicts heavy rainfall in districts of Maha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Aug 31 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department, Mumbai on Saturday forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in many districts in the state.

It said that Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours.

further predictions have been made for September 2 wherein isolated places in Raigad district likely to receive heavy rainfall. (ANI)

