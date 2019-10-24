IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Goa for next 48 hrs

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted extremely heavy rainfall in the state for the next 48 hours.

"In view of the formation of depression and its movement towards east-northeast direction, extremely heavy rainfall is very likely at one or two places over the districts of Goa on October 24 (red warning). Very heavy rainfall is very likely at one or two places over the districts of Goa on October 25," IMD stated in a press release.

The weather forecasting agency also issued warning for the fisherman and advised them to not venture into the east-central Arabian Sea and along Maharashtra - Goa - Karnataka coasts during next 48 hours.

IMD has also issued advisory for the people to abstain from outdoor activities as much as possible on October 24-25. (ANI)

