IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Goa for next two days

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over north Goa and south Goa district of the state for the next two days.

"Strong winds with speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely to prevail along and off Maharashtra coast during next three days and along south Maharashtra -Goa coast during next four days," the IMD said.

It added: "Rough to very rough sea conditions (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are likely to prevail over the north Arabian sea, central and south-west Arabian sea during next 5 days."

Moreover, the weather forecasting agency issued an orange alert from August 4 to 6, predicting very heavy rainfall in the region.

IMD also advised fishermen in the area not to venture out in the sea during this period. (ANI)

