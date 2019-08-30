IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Goa, issues warning for fishermen

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The Goa centre of the India Meteorological Department on Friday forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in the state.

It said the forecast is valid for today and from September 1 to 3.

Fishermen were asked not to venture into the sea since rough to very rough conditions are likely to prevail during that period.

Wind speed is expected to reach 45-55 kmph, the IMD centre added. (ANI)

