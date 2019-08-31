IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Goa, issues warning for fishermen

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The Goa centre of India Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in the state for the next five days.

It said that the forecast is valid from today till September 4.

Fishermen were asked not to venture into the sea since rough to very rough sea conditions are likely to prevail during that period.

Wind speed is expected to reach 45-55 kmph, the IMD centre added. (ANI)

