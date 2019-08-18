IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Himachal, bridge over Beas river collapses

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): A bridge over Beas river in Kullu's Akhara Bazar collapsed here on Saturday night as the water level rose rapidly followed by incessant rainfall in the region.

IMD predicted heavy rain at different places in the state.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Himachal Pradesh on August 18...," IMD said in its bulletin. (ANI)

