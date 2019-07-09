IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to moderate rainfall for the coming week across the state.

"Rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur over the state with heavy rainfall at isolated places, except in the districts of Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur," said IMD.

The IMD has also issued an advisory for the people to stay away from the Beas river and its tributaries as flash floods could occur during the rains.

Raman Gharsangi, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Manali, said, "Tourists travelling to Lahaul and Spiti and Leh Ladakh should keep the advisory on their minds given by the IMD and travel only after cross-checking the current weather and road conditions."

Kullu district tourism department has ordered a temporary ban on rafting activities on the Beas river for two days starting from Monday.

According to the district transport officer BC Negi, the dam has been emptied at Preeni for clearing the silt. As a result, the water level in the Beas river is rising.

The rafting activities will be resumed after July 9.

Last year, also the tourism industry in Himachal Pradesh was massively hit due to the acute water crisis. The tourists had to cancel their trips and some who came were charged overpriced for the services.

Bottled water prices in the town inflated sharply due to the crisis, and the hotels resorted to supplying water to their guests in buckets.

The Shimla administration also had to postpone a major tourist event -- International Shimla Summer Festival -- scheduled from June 1 to 5 due to the scarcity of water in the town. (ANI)