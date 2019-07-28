Representative Image
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Konkan, Goa

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 08:52 IST

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted that places over Konkan, Goa and Gujarat are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday.
The weather forecasting agency also predicted heavy downpour over Madhya Maharashtra and East Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Rajasthan later in the day.
"Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and West Rajasthan and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Marathawada, Saurashtra and Kutch, Vidarbha, Odisha, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal," the IMD said.
Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is also very likely at isolated places over Jharkhand.
Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over west-central and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea, North Arabian Sea and west-central Bay of Bengal.
Rough to very rough sea conditions are very likely to prevail along and off Gujarat-Maharashtra coasts.
The organisation has also advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days. (ANI)

