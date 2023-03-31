IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Lucknow, issues high alert

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI): As Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow witnessed heavy rains on Friday morning, India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a high alert for changing weather across the entire state stating that multiple cities and districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall accompanied by a thunderstorm.

According to IMD, the weather will remain bad today and tomorrow and there are chances of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and hailstorms.

The department further stated that the bad weather has increased the worries of the farmers as due to this sudden change in the weather the existing fields' crops are getting spoiled.

Senior scientist of the IMD, M Danish said, "There is the possibility of heavy rains today and tomorrow. Due to heavy rains, the winds have cooled down. The department is keeping an eye on the weather changes and trying to inform farmers and people about the weather through media and social media.

Earlier on Thursday, nearly 22 flights were diverted from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi to other airports due to bad weather conditions, according to airport authorities.



On Thursday evening, the national capital witnessed rain and gusty wind with a thunderstorm.

According to Delhi airport sources, till 8.20 pm a total of 22 flights have been diverted due to unexpected weather conditions.

A total of 11 flights have been diverted to Lucknow, eight to Jaipur, one to Dehradun, one to Ahmedabad, and one to Chandigarh.

Airlines have already sent out a travel advisory to passengers regarding the diversions and delays.

Rain coupled with thunderstorms lashed parts of the national capital on Thursday evening. (ANI)

