IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported moderate rain in the city and suburbs of Mumbai on Saturday, and forecasted the possibility of heavy (64.5 to 115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) at isolated places in the financial capital.

IMD also predicted the possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 km per hour in the coastal city.

IMD had issued a red alert in Mumbai from 1:00 pm on Friday till the next 24 hours.

Several parts of Maharashtra have been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past few days amidst the wet spell on the state since the onset of a torrential monsoon.

The Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre on Wednesday issued a heavy rainfall alert for the next five days for Mumbai, Thane and other parts of Maharashtra.

It also issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane till July 10.

On Thursday, as heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai, the Andheri Subway was waterlogged.



Severe waterlogging was also recorded in several parts of the metropolitan on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, waterlogging was witnessed in Dadar and Sion, along with the overflowing of Powai Lake.

The capital city has been witnessing heavy rain since Monday following which areas are waterlogged and traffic movement has been affected.

On Tuesday, a landslide incident was reported in Ghatkopar's Panchsheel Nagar in Mumbai amidst heavy rains, demolishing a house. And on Wednesday, another landslide was reported near Pratapgarh Fort in Maharashtra's Satara district.

Several rivers in the state have reached the warning level. The Kundalika river has crossed the warning level and the water level of the Amba, Savitri, Patalganga, Ulhas and Garhi rivers is slightly below the warning level.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had put all the districts on high alert and is monitoring the situation. He directed the officials to make all arrangements including the shifting of people living in vulnerable areas.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 17 teams in areas of Maharashtra that have reported heavy to very heavy rainfall. (ANI)

