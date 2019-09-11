IMD predicts heavy rainfall in parts of Gujarat, MP

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Isolated places in Gujarat, eastern and western Madhya Pradesh, eastern Uttar Pradesh and Gangetic West Bengal are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are also expected to get heavy downpour.

The weather office said heavy rainfall is likely in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Saurashtra and Kutch, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa.

Thunderstorm, accompanied by lightning, is very likely at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.

Strong winds, with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over southwest and the west-central Arabian Sea.

Squally weather conditions are likely in the Gujarat region.

IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days. (ANI)

