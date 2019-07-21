Representative image
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

ANI | Updated: Jul 21, 2019 09:27 IST

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in north interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Telangana and Madhya Maharashtra today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The weather office also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and south Konkan and Goa.
In its bulletin, the IMD said heavy rainfall is expected in south Gujarat, Marathawada, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya.
Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, it said.
Rough to very rough sea conditions (with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are expected to prevail over southeast Bay of Bengal and southwest and the westcentral Arabian Sea. Squally weather is likely to prevail along and off Maharashtra coast.
The IMD advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 10:01 IST

If we die, we shall die together, say residents of flood...

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], July 21 (ANI): As floods continue to wreak havoc in Bihar, residents of Dhadhiya village have shown exemplary unity in times of distress. The residents, along with their cattle, have gathered at one place so that they are together in case the situation worsens further.

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 09:53 IST

TMC to be swept away from WB by 2021: Babul Supriyo

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 21 (ANI): Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claiming that Trinamool Congress will be 'swept away' from the state by 2021.

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 09:46 IST

UP: 3 more FIRs registered against Azam Khan for land grab

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): Three more FIRs have been registered against Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan in connection with land encroachment cases in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh.

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 09:35 IST

Subodh Kant Sahay attacks JPCC president Ajoy Kumar, says he...

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Former Union Minister Subodh Kant Sahay attacked Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) President Dr Ajoy Kumar for lack of commitment towards the party.

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 09:07 IST

Doctors at Delhi hospital arrange around Rs 11 lakh for minor's...

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Doctors at Max Hospital, Saket arranged around Rs 11 lakh for a seven-year-old boy's pediatric liver transplantation surgery when his parents expressed their inability to pay the entire amount for the treatment.

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 08:45 IST

Suffering from paralysis, young Asiatic lion dies in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 21 (ANI): A five-year-old male Asiatic lion, who was suffering from paralysis, died due to multiple organs failure at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 08:26 IST

Haridwar: Jal Police, SDRF teams deploy to rescue kanwariyas...

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], July 21 (ANI): Amid the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, Jal Police and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams have been deployed to rescue kanwariyas from drowning near River Ganga in Haridwar, police officials said.

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 08:04 IST

Two children drown in Imphal, one body found

Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 21 (ANI): Two children drowned in a river in Mahabali Temple area in Manipur capital city Imphal on Saturday evening.

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 07:50 IST

New Delhi: Kargil victory run flagged off from Vijay Chowk

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): The Kargil 'victory run' was flagged off by Lieutenant-General Ashwani Kumar from Vijay Chowk on Sunday morning.

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 07:21 IST

Isha Foundation launches "Cauvery Calling" to protect river Cauvery

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 21 (ANI): In order to highlight the plight of river Cauvery and for conserving its ecosystem and perennial flow, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, the founder of Isha foundation has launched a campaign named "Cauvery Calling" here in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 06:46 IST

Lucknow: Infant's body found near KGMU

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): The body of an infant has been found near King George's Medical University (KGMU) here.

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 06:13 IST

Woman tries to kidnap her daughter for marrying against her wishes

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): A woman allegedly tried to abduct her own daughter from the premises of a local court here on Saturday, when the latter had come along with her husband.

