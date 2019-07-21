IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in north interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Telangana and Madhya Maharashtra today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather office also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and south Konkan and Goa.

In its bulletin, the IMD said heavy rainfall is expected in south Gujarat, Marathawada, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, it said.

Rough to very rough sea conditions (with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are expected to prevail over southeast Bay of Bengal and southwest and the westcentral Arabian Sea. Squally weather is likely to prevail along and off Maharashtra coast.

The IMD advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days. (ANI)

