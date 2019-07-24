IMD predicts heavy rainfall in UP, Assam and Meghalaya

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that states such as Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

The weather forecasting agency also stated that heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls are very likely at isolated places over Konkan, Goa, Sub-Himalayan, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar and Coastal Karnataka.

"Heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Rajasthan, Kerala, Mahe, South Interior Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning bulletin.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and West Bengal and Sikkim.

Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over southwest and west-central Arabian Sea.

The organisation has advised fishermen to not venture into the sea for the next few days. (ANI)

