IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand; schools, Anganwadis to close in Dehradun tomorrow

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 17 (ANI): Uttarakhand is likely to receive very heavy rainfall on 18 October, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

All government, private schools and Anganwadis will remain closed on October 18 due to a heavy rain alert in the state.



In an order on Sunday, The District Magistrate (DM) Dehradun, R Rajesh Kumar said, "Due to heavy rain alert in the state "All schools and anganwadis in the district to remain closed on 18th October 2021".

IMD had issued a red alert for heavy rains in the state on October 18 and an orange alert for October 17 to19, informed Chief Minister Office (CMO).

"India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for heavy rain in Uttarakhand on October 18 and an orange alert for October 17-19 and writes to the state government to remain alert and make necessary arrangements," stated CMO. (ANI)

