Fairly widespread heavy rainfalls are likely over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Goa.
Fairly widespread heavy rainfalls are likely over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Goa.

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 15:52 IST

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 22 (ANI): Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places, especially in Nainital, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Udham Singh Nagar, Dehradun and Pauri districts of the state on July 24 and 25, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.
In its bulletin, IMD has also predicted strong convergence of monsoon westerlies are likely to continue over the southernmost states of Kerala, Karnataka and some districts of Tamil Nadu during next 48 hours causing widespread heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rains during the period.
Nagaland is likely to cause widespread heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfalls over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh during next 48 hours.
The monsoon trough is very likely to shift southwards from its current position and deepen gradually from July 24. In this scenario, the rainfall activity is very likely to increase over central India, adjoining northern parts of peninsular India and also along the northern plains from July 24 for the subsequent 3-4 days.
Hence, fairly widespread heavy rainfalls are likely over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Goa during this period. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:48 IST

Fake narratives being peddled to incite Sikhs in UK and Canada,...

Chandigarh [India], July 22 (ANI): Lies and fake narratives are being peddled among the Sikh diaspora of the United Kingdom and Canada by the Khalistani extremists to incite them against India, an army veteran has asserted.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:46 IST

Bill to provide national exit test for medical PG courses...

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): A bill that proposes National Exit Test (NEXT), a common final year MBBS examination, which will serve as licentiate exam for entrance to post-graduate medical courses, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:45 IST

Every Indian immensely proud today: PM Modi after Chandrayaan-2 launch

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of India's indigenous moon mission, Chandrayaan-2, and said every Indian is immensely proud today. The Prime Minister congratulated the space K Sivan

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:44 IST

PIL filed in K'taka HC alleging deliberate delay of trust vote...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI): A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Karnataka High Court on Monday alleging that the trust vote was deliberately being delayed in the state Assembly.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:42 IST

Visakhapatnam: School bus rams into electric pole, no causalities

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): A school bus crashed into an electric pole near Simhachalam in Visakhapatnam on Monday after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:41 IST

Speaker will take call on confidence motion: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Monday said that while it is up to the Assembly Speaker to take a call on a confidence motion they have also filed a petition in the Supreme Court.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:40 IST

MP: NCC cadre stage protest; demand reservation in state police

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India] July 22 (ANI): Cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), including former members on Monday staged a protest outside the office of the state Home Minister Bala Bachchan here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:39 IST

BJP reprimands Pragya Thakur for 'not elected to clean drains' remark

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The BJP on Monday reprimanded its Lok Sabha lawmaker Pragya Singh Thakur for her controversial remarks on 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' and instructed her not to give such statements in the future, said sources.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:32 IST

Fire at MTNL's Bandra building, no injuries reported

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): A level-3 fire erupted at the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) building here in Bandra area on Monday afternoon.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:27 IST

Two children drown in pond in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Two children drowned in a pond in the Lingavaram village of the GK Veedi Mandalam in Visakhapatnam district.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:19 IST

Kanwar pilgrims injured in accident near UP's Gajraula

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): One Kanwar pilgrim was injured and another devotee sustained minor injuries after an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus rammed into a motorcycle carrying the pilgrims on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:15 IST

North Konkan: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, issues warning for fishermen

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places across districts in North Konkan, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

Read More
iocl