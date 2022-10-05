IMD predicts heavy rainfall over coastal Andhra Pradesh for next few days

Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 5 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall over coastal Andhra Pradesh for the upcoming two-three days.

The head of IMD's Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre stated that a trough is standing over Andhra Pradesh which would cause rainfall in the state for the next few days.



"A trough is now standing over Andhra Pradesh coast. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in the coming three days on the north and south coasts of Andhra Pradesh. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected on October 5 (today) over north coastal Andhra Pradesh," Sunanda Moka, Head of IMD's Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre said.



She further said that a low-pressure area was developing over the west-central Bay of Bengal and is moving in the west-northwestward direction.

"Low-pressure area over the west-central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast is an associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8km above mean sea level. It is moving in the west-northwestward direction," Moka said.

The IMD has predicted rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms over the coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam till Thursday.

"Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 04th - 06th; Telangana on 05th & 06th," IMD said in a tweet dated Tuesday.

"Rayalaseema and South Interior Karnataka on 08th; over north Tamilnadu on 07th & 08th October, 2022. Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 05th October, 2022," it added. (ANI)

