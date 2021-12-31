IMD predicts heavy rainfall over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry during next 2 days

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity over coastal Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next 2 days.

"Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity over coastal Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 2 days and decrease thereafter. Strong northeasterly winds are prevailing off the coast of Tamil Nadu in the lower levels," IMD tweeted.

IMD informed that a cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast at middle tropospheric level. "Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is very likely to continue over coastal Tamil Nadu during next 2 days and decrease thereafter," it added.



"The pattern of cyclonic circulation is persisting at 5.8 km of height and is still close to the coast and will move a little bit east-west direction. So coastal Tamil Nadu will get widespread rainfall," Puviarasan, Director of MET Department, Chennai told reporters.

He added that some districts including Chennai will get heavy to very heavy rainfall. "We have issued a red alert for Nagapattinam and the rest of the coastal districts including Tiruvallur, Chennai are in the orange category for the next 2 days." (ANI)







