IMD predicts heavy rainfall over East Rajasthan, West MP

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Isolated places over East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather forecast agency further predicted that a few areas over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Nagaland are also likely to witness heavy downpour throughout the day.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall are very likely at isolated places over Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gujarat Region, Madhya Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely to occur over Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal.

Squally weather is likely to prevail over Lakshadweep and Maldive-Comorin area. The weather department has also advised fishermen not to venture into these areas. (ANI)

