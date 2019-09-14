Representative Image
Representative Image

IMD predicts heavy rainfall over Gujarat and West MP

ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 08:48 IST

New Delhi [India], Sep 14 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that areas such as Gujarat region and West Madhya Pradesh are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Saturday.
The weather forecasting further predicted that isolated places over East Rajasthan, SubHimalayan West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Konkan, Goa and Sikkim may also witness heavy downpour throughout the day.
"Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Saurashtra and Kutch, Madhya Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal," the IMD added in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.
Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over west-central and south-west Arabian Sea. Squally weather conditions are likely to prevail along and off Gujarat coast.
The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 09:59 IST

Odisha: 37 govt employees dismissed on corruption charges

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday dismissed 16 government officials from service following their conviction in corruption cases, taking the total number of such dismissals to 37 in the past one month.

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 09:51 IST

UP: Fire breaks out at CVC pipe shop in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sep 14 (ANI): A major fire broke out at a CVC pipe shop here in the wee hours of Saturday, the police said.

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 09:43 IST

Will launch mass drive against illegal sale of liquor: Manipur CM

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said that police will launch a massive drive against illegal sale of liquor and unlawful production of spurious liquor in the state.

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 09:41 IST

Mumbai likely to receive more rainfall in next 2-3 days

New Delhi [India], Sep 14 (ANI): The financial capital of India- Mumbai has observed rainfall in some parts during the last 24 hours. But the intensity of the downpour was not even.

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 09:35 IST

Amit Shah kicks off Sewa Saptah by visiting AIIMS in Delhi

New Delhi (India), Sept 14 (ANI): Kicking off "Sewa Saptah" to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and met the patients admitted here and enquired about their health situation.

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 09:28 IST

NCP MP Udayanraje Bhosale submits resignation to Speaker ahead...

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Lok Sabha MP, Udayanraje Bhosale on Saturday submitted his resignation from Lok Sabha to Speaker Om Birla as he is scheduled to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi today.

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 09:12 IST

Uttarakhand: Doctors stress on early dengue diagnosis to curb death rate

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Stressing on the early diagnosis of dengue, doctors in Dehradun have advised people to consult a doctor or visit the nearest hospital at the earliest in case any symptoms of the fever are detected.

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 08:35 IST

All-party meet to be held on Monday to discuss Uranium mining issue

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): An all-party meeting will be held on Monday to discuss the issue of Uranium mining in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Congress Secretary V Hanumantha Rao said.

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 08:24 IST

Water logging in Indore govt hospital, MP Minister takes stock...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): In the wake of waterlogging at the Maharaja Yeshwantrao government hospital here following the heavy incessant rain, Health Minister Tulsi Silawat visited the premises to take of the situation on Friday.

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 08:24 IST

Bhubaneswar: CM Patnaik inaugurates two-day orientation...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated a two-day orientation programme for the newly-elected MLAs of the state Assembly.

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 07:24 IST

Tejashwi Yadav calls for creating more awareness on Motor Vehicle act

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Amid public outcry over hefty provisions in new Motor Vehicles Act, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said that there is a need to create more awareness among people and bring change in the attitude of policemen.

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 07:01 IST

Construction work in full swing at India's first detention...

Goalpara (Assam) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): The construction work is ongoing in full swing at India's first detention centre in Goalpara district's West Matia area in Assam.

