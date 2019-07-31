IMD predicts heavy rainfall over Konkan, Goa

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Konkan, Goa, central Maharashtra, Gujarat region.

Heavy downpour is also expected over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand and south Rajasthan.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Chhattisgarh, Saurashtra & Kutch, Telangana and Coastal Karnataka," the IMD added.

Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over the north, central and southwest Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat coast.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas for the next days. (ANI)

