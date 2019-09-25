IMD predicts heavy rainfall over TN, Puducherry

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted that isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

The weather forecasting agency further predicted that various places over Kerala, Mahe and South Interior Karnataka are also likely to receive heavy downpour throughout the day.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, East Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya," stated IMD in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning very likely to occur at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Assam and Meghalaya.

Squally weather likely to prevail over Comorin area and adjoining south Tamilnadu coast and Lakshadweep area and adjoining Maldives area.

The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days. (ANI)

