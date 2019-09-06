Representative Image
IMD predicts heavy rainfall over Vidarbha, Odisha

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 09:42 IST

New Delhi [India], Sep 6 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that isolated places over Vidarbha, Odisha and Madhya Maharashtra are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Friday.
The weather forecasting agency has also predicted heavy downpour over Konkan, Goa and Telangana.
"Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.
Thunderstorm accompanied with squall is very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are very likely to prevail over central and southwest Arabian Sea and central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal.
Squally weather is likely to prevail over Gujarat-Odisha-north Coastal Andhra Pradesh coasts and north Andaman Sea and island.
The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days. (ANI)

