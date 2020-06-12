IMD predicts heavy rains in Konkan, Goa, Telangana in next 24 hrs

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Konkan, Goa and Telangana in the next 24 hours.

Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, coastal Andhra and Yanam, north interior Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Vidarbha, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to get "isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall".

"Under the influence of low pressure, scattered heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Konkan and Goa. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, coastal Andhra and Yanam, north interior Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Vidarbha, Assam and Meghalaya in next 24 hours," the IMD said.

The weather agency further informed that conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of south-west monsoon into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Odisha and West Bengal and some more parts of Chhattisgarh and south Gujarat, south Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar during the next 48 hours.

On Thursday, an 'orange alert' was issued for Konkan as Monsoon has entered Maharashtra and is likely to cover the whole state by June 15.



Anupam Kashyapi, Head of the Weather Department, IMD Pune said, "The monsoon has reached Solapur on Thursday via Goa. An orange alert has been issued in the Konkan district. Whereas Goa and Madhya Maharashtra are expected to get widespread rain and heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next 2-3 days."



An orange alert is issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall.



"From tomorrow onwards heavy rainfall is expected in ghat areas of Pune. Monsoon is expected to be cover Maharashtra by 15 June," he added. (ANI)

