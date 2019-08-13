IMD predicts heavy rains in north, south Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted heavy rainfall in the north and south Goa during the next few days and advised fishermen not to venture into the sea.

"Strong winds with a speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Maharashtra - Goa coast during next two days. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea during this period," said IMD in a statement.

According to IMD, Konkan and Goa are likely to receive heavy rainfall on August 13 and 14.

"A low-pressure area lies over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked during the next 48 hours," added IMD.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places is very likely along the west coast, it said, adding the rainfall intensity is likely to decrease in these areas afterward.

The IMD also predicted intense rainfall in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Kerala. (ANI)

