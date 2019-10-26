Representative Image
IMD predicts heavy rains in several states today

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 09:52 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.
The weather forecast agency further predicted that few places over Mizoram, Tripura, Telangana, Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe are also likely to witness heavy rains.
In Delhi, the sky will mainly be clear with the minimum and maximum temperatures hovering around 18 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius.
The thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely at isolated places Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.
"Gale wind, speed reaching 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph, very likely to prevail over east-central and adjoining west-central the Arabian Sea," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.
The IMD further stated that the Cyclonic Storm "KYARR" over the east-central Arabian Sea which had moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 4 kmph during the past six hours, intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm.
"It is very likely to move west-northwards towards Oman coast during the next five days. It is very likely to intensify into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during the next 12 hours and into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 36 hours."
Due to the formation of the cyclonic storm, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan, Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya during next 24 hours.
"Heavy rainfall at isolated places also likely over major parts of Peninsular India during the next 2-3 days and over parts of east and northeast India during the next 48 hours. The thunderstorm accompanied by lightning very likely over parts of peninsular, east, northeast and central India during the next 2-3 days," the IMD stated. (ANI)

