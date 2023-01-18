IMD predicts heavy snowfall in Himachal during next one week

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): As the cold wave condition continues in the hill state Himachal Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted a drop in temperatures along with heavy snowfall and rain during the next one week in the state.

Most of the places in the state are at sub-zero conditions and the temperatures have dropped by 3 to 4 degrees in the region.

The IMD has forecasted snowfall and rain during the next one week in the state. Heavy snowfall is expected in the region, officials said.

Surender Paul, Head of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Himachal Pradesh, said, "There will not be any major change in weather in the next 48 hours. The temperatures have dropped in the state. The rain and snowfall will continue after January 19 in most of the places in the state. The temperatures in Shimla were recorded at 0 degrees Celsius and Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti recorded the lowest at minus 11 degrees Celsius and the temperature will fall in days to come."

He further predicted that during the next one week, heavy snowfall is expected in the region.

"There will be heavy snowfall in Shimla and other parts of the next one week. There is another strong western disturbance expected between January 22n and 26 in the region," he added.

The local residents are facing problems during the morning and evening hours.



"At home, we are using heaters and firewood to beat the harsh cold. It is very cold and people are not coming out of their houses. We are using firewood to bead this cold," said Ashwani Dhiman, a local resident.

The local shopkeepers and vendors are facing trouble due to the freezing cold conditions.

"I run a mobile repair shop and during the morning and evening hours, we are facing a harsh cold. We face problems in walking as the roads are frozen with ice we are facing problems in doing our work. We can't do anything without fire here," said Lucky Verma, a local shopkeeper.

The Lakkar-Bazzar area is considered the coldest zone in the region. The local residents are going through cold conditions in this part of Shimla City.

"Here in Lakkar Bazzar, we are facing problems. Here we always have a temperature in minus. The water is immediately frozen and people face problems walking on roads," said Dimple, a local resident of the Lakkar Bazzar area of Shimla.

During the past 24 hours, Keylong in the Lahaul-Spiti district recorded the lowest temperature in the state at minus 11 degree Celsius and Kukumseri in Lahaul-Spiti recorded minus 7.2 degree Celsius.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded at minus 4.6 degree Celsius, Manali recorded minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, Kufri recorded minus 0.3 degrees Celsius, Dalhousie recorded 1.2 degrees Celsius, Dharamshala recorded 2.2 degrees Celsius while the capital town Shimla recorded minimum temperature at 0.6 degree Celsius.

Narkanda in Shimla district recorded minus 1.1 degrees Celsius.

After the recent snowfall nearly 115 roads are still closed due to snowfall in the state. (ANI)

