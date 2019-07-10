IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of country

New Delhi [India] July 10 (ANI): After monsoon showers in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall on Wednesday with extremely heavy showers at isolated places all over east Uttar Pradesh.

With the advent of monsoon in many parts of the country, IMD has also issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfalls at isolated places in West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal, Assam and Meghalaya.

"Heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, interior Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal," an IMD statement said. (ANI)