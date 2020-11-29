IMD predicts light rain in some areas of Bengaluru in next 24 hours

Bengaluru (Karnataka), November 29 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted a 'generally cloudy' sky in Bengaluru, and 'light rain with no thundershower' in some areas here in the next 24 hours.

"Fog with mist is very likely during early morning hours in some areas," the IMD's release stated.



Besides, few places over north interior Karnataka and isolated places over south interior experienced rainfall on Sunday while dry weather prevailed over coastal parts here.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 26 and 18 degrees celsius respectively in Bengaluru city.

As per the IMD, Davangere recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 12.8 degrees celsius in the plains of the state. Moreover, no warning has been issued for the fishermen. (ANI)

