IMD predicts light rain, thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR, Haryana

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert of thunderstorms with rain in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and areas of the National Capital on Saturday.



According to IMD, thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda areas of Hastinapur, and Daurala of Uttar Pradesh.

Burari, Rohini, Badili, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Azadpur, Pitampura, Delhi University, Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Paschim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Kashmiri Gate, Seelampur, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, Rajouri Garden, Patel Nagar, Red fort, Preet Vihar, Budha Jayanti Park, President House, Rajeev Chwok, ITO, Delhi Cantt, India Gate will also experience light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Kilometre per hour, as per the IMD.

Taking to Twitter IMD said, "NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula) Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Meham, Sonipat, Tosham, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar (Haryana) Shamli, Kandhla, Baraut, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad (U.P.) during next 2 hours". (ANI)

