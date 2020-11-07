IMD predicts light rainfall in Chennai for next 48 hrs

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 7 (ANI): Several parts of Chennai received rainfall on Saturday, due to cyclonic circulation lying over Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast and a trough runs from the southeast Arabian Sea to Karnataka coast across Lakshadweep area in lower tropospheric levels, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

The weather agency forecast that the sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy in the city for the next 48 hours. Light to moderate rain with thundershower is likely in some areas.



Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius respectively in Chennai city and its neighborhood.

The IMD also predicted heavy rain at isolated places over Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram districts for Saturday and Sunday.

Moreover, a thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area between November 7 and 11. (ANI)

