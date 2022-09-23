IMD predicts light to moderate rain in Delhi, adjoining areas

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate intensity rain in various parts of Delhi and adjoining areas during the next three-four hours on Thursday midnight.

In its forecast at 12:30 am, the IMD said a fresh cloud is approaching towards Delhi leading to the possibility of light to moderate rainfall.

"A fresh cloud is approaching towards Delhi leading to the possibility of light to moderate rainfall at most places with intense spells occasionally at a few places over Delhi and adjoining areas of NCR during next 3-4 hours," IMD tweeted.

Earlier on Thursday, an incessant spell of light to moderate rain drenched the national capital for the second consecutive day.

The rainfall led to waterlogging and uprooting of trees that caused massive traffic snarls in many parts of the capital. Following this, pedestrians were compelled to walk through severely inundated lanes and main roads.

Meanwhile, IMD has also issued a yellow alert and cautioned the citizens of moderate rains for the next two-three days. (ANI)